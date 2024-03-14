ATB Capital Trims North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Target Price to C$45.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.81.

NOA stock traded down C$2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.84. 145,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,199. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$21.14 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$851.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

