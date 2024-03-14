ATB Capital Trims North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Target Price to C$45.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.33% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.81.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
