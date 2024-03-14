Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Total Energy Services Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a research report issued on Sunday, March 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOT. ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday.

TSE TOT opened at C$10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$407.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$7.36 and a 52 week high of C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen bought 8,780 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,361.00. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

