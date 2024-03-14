ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASX Stock Performance

ASXFY opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. ASX has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

ASX Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

