Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) EVP Sells $44,533.44 in Stock

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $44,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Astronics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $602.10 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Get Astronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Astronics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the second quarter worth $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,006 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 12.2% during the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.