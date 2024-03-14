AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
OTCMKTS AZNCF traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.83.
AstraZeneca Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $0.93. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 343.14%.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.