ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $620.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $574.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.27. ASM International has a twelve month low of $320.73 and a twelve month high of $661.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.69.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 28.49%. Analysts predict that ASM International will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

