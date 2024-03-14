Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Performance

Ashford stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

