Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Jed Milstein Sells 3,955 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average is $213.80.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
