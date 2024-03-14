Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Jed Milstein Sells 3,955 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average is $213.80.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

