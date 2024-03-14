Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $168-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.25 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.27.

ASAN opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,370.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

