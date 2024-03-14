Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Position Boosted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

