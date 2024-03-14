ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 136.29 and last traded at 134.51. Approximately 4,637,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 17,647,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at 131.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 85.78.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $35,591,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $3,568,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $1,937,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $52,075,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

