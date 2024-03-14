Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Arkema Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $101.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. Arkema has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.33). Arkema had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

