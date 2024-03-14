Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 15.1% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $137.65 million and approximately $18.53 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00075628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00019507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

