Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $424.03. The company had a trading volume of 157,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.91 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Further Reading

