Arden Trust Co Sells 369 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $8,283,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $755.68. The company had a trading volume of 528,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $703.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $323.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

