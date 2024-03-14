Arden Trust Co Sells 3,612 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. 35,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,348. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

