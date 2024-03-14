Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.79. 496,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

