Arden Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,239,764. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $201.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

