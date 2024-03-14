Arden Trust Co Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 137.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 195,212.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 253,776 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,089,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,216 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 266,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 747,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

