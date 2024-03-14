Arden Trust Co Acquires 28,918 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,038,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 171,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 43,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,147,094 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

