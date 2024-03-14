Arden Trust Co Acquires 2,246 Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co owned 0.45% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1379 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

