Arden Trust Co Acquires 17,043 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 136,413 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

