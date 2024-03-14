Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ARCO opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth about $2,946,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

