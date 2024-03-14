Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Director Pamela R. Butcher Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 200 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arch Resources Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ARCH traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,509. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.52.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 139.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 12.4% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 394,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 15.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ARCH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARCH

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.