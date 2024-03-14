Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 4165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.42. The firm has a market cap of C$30.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.