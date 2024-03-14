Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Trimmed by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.7% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,185. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

