Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

