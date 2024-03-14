Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 368 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $89.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

