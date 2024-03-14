Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,171 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 111,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 61.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

