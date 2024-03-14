Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 18,768 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 110.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE INVH opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

