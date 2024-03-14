Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

HACK opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.