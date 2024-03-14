Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

