Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

