Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.5 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.