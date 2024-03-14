Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 4.3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.82 and last traded at $58.08. 347,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,638,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $221,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,142,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $379,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $221,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,142,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,898 shares of company stock worth $20,300,372. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,003,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

