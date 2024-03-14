Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 4.3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.82 and last traded at $58.08. 347,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,638,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $165,197.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,506.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,898 shares of company stock worth $20,300,372 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

