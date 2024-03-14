ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.21 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

ANIP opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 0.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $278,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 927,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,603,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $278,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 927,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,603,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155,155.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,536 shares of company stock worth $9,254,477. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

