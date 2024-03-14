Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $64.55

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.55, but opened at $61.42. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 4,036,557 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $46,712,000 after purchasing an additional 799,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.