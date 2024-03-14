Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Down 62.6% in February

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the February 14th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.0573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

