Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $244.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.46 and its 200-day moving average is $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.