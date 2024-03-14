Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,836 shares of company stock valued at $21,181,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $348.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.23.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

