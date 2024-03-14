Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,771 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kellanova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 25.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter worth $3,248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter worth $5,896,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter worth $2,498,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Barclays increased their price target on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,298,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,087,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,058,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,735,238 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.3 %

Kellanova stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

