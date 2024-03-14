Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

