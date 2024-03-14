Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $378.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.98 and a 200-day moving average of $338.11. The firm has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

