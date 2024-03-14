Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

