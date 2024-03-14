Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,037,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP opened at $222.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.08. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

