Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.26 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

