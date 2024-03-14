Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITW opened at $262.70 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.43.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

