Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

