Analysts Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) PT at $34.90

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

